Cal Poly football loses shootout with Idaho State 41-38 on last-second field goal

Cal Poly came up just short Saturday in a see-saw game that saw eight lead changes before visiting Idaho State pulled out the win on a last-second field goal at Mustang Memorial Field.

The Mustangs (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) fell to the Bengals 41-38 when the game-winning 24-yard kick sailed through the uprights as time expired. The high-scoring game featured turnovers by both teams but also explosive plays on offense and defense.

Typically, the start of Big Sky play for Cal Poly means a tough schedule and even tougher outcomes. Since 2022, the Mustangs have only had three conference games that were decided by one score or less. Two of those games — including against Idaho State on Saturday — resulted in losses.

“We were scoring on the offensive side, and the defense was getting stops,” Briscoe said. “That’s the reality of (football). We had that complimentary football every team needs to establish. I think we’re on the trajectory of establishing that.”

Wide receiver Michael Briscoe takes the football all the way to the end zone for a touchdown. The Bengals’ Jayden Bell couldn’t catch him. Cal Poly lost to Idaho State 41-38 in a college football game at Mustang Memorial Stadium on Oct. 5, 2024

On offense, Cal Poly once again relied on a revived running game that had been nearly nonexistent to start the season.

In Cal Poly’s first three games, the ground game totaled only 84 yards. In the last two games, the Mustangs have racked up 585 yards on 100 attempts.

Leading the run attack in the loss to Idaho State was quarterback Richie Watts.

Quarter Richie Watts runs with the football defended by Brady Norton. Cal Poly lost to Idaho State 41-38 in a college football game at Mustang Memorial Stadium on Oct. 5, 2024

The transfer quarterback from the University of Buffalo rushed 18 times for 116 yards and had two scores on the ground. Last game, Watts came in for a goal line scenario and punched the ball into the end zone.

Running back Aiden Ramos added 66 yards on 15 rushes, and the Mustangs completed 12 total passes. Jaden Jones was 6 for 9 before suffering an injury, while Bo Kelly finished a perfect 6 for 6.

The Mustangs turned to Watts when Jones left the game after taking a hit late in the second quarter and was slow to get up. After the game, head coach Paul Wulff said Jones will likely enter concussion protocol.

Quarterback Aaron Blancas tries get around Xavier Oliphant. Cal Poly lost to Idaho State 41-38 in a college football game at Mustang Memorial Stadium on Oct. 5, 2024

Jones led a strong first drive of the game, mixing passing and runs and culminating in a 19-yard scoring strike to Michael Briscoe.

However, Idaho State answered by scoring on its next three offensive drives to finish the first quarter with a 17-7 lead.

Delano Franklin gets tripped by Damir Abdullah. Cal Poly lost to Idaho State 41-38 in a college football game at Mustang Memorial Stadium on Oct. 5, 2024

In the second quarter, the Mustangs got back on the board when Briscoe received the ball on a reverse handoff and scampered for a 19-yard score.

When the Bengals started their next drive, cornerback Jake East jumped a curl route and took an interception to the end zone to put the Mustangs up 21-17. It was the first interception returned for a touchdown since Matt Shotwell had a pick-six in 2021.

The Bengals managed one more score to go into the halftime with a 24-21 lead.

Wide receiver Jake Woods gets a touchdown in the first half. Cal Poly lost to Idaho State 41-38 in a college football game at Mustang Memorial Stadium on Oct. 5, 2024

The team turned to Watts to lead the offense in the second half. He scored on a 10-yard rush and generated yards throughout the drive.

Following another Bengals’ score and lead change, Watts ran in another touchdown from 11 yards to put the Mustangs up 35-31.

But the Bengals answered again, scoring another touchdown to take a three-point lead, before the Mustangs responded with a field goal from kicker Noah Serna to tie the score at 38-38.

Cal Poly lost to Idaho State 41-38 in a college football game at Mustang Memorial Stadium on Oct. 5, 2024

After the field goal, East forced a fumbled the ball a few plays into the drive and Cal Poly recovered at the 50-yard line. The Mustangs moved the ball to the 23-yard line and faced a fourth-and-1.

With Watts in the shotgun formation, he dropped back but slipped. He tried to dive for the first down but fell short and turned the ball over on downs.

With two minutes left, the Bengals marched their way down the field before nailing a game-winning field goal as time expired.

“Every aspect of the game the guys played their tail off,” Wulff said. “To be honest, both sides had their share of mistakes, but it was a great learning experience.”

The team has picked up injuries as the year has gone on. Multiple players at skill positions didn’t suit up on offense or defense. Wulff said the team particularly had players out in the secondary, which Idaho State attacked with their passing game.

The Bengals threw for 425 yards and three passing touchdowns. On the game-winning drive, the Bengals completed a deep pass to set up the field goal to win.

“We’re going to win ball games,” Watts said after the game. “We have the potential to win every single game on our schedule, and I think what it comes down to is playing complimentary football.”

Next week, Cal Poly will face off against rival UC Davis on the road.