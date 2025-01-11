Cal Baptist visits Utah Valley after Nelson's 21-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-7, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (10-6, 2-0 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -5.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts Cal Baptist after Dominick Nelson scored 21 points in Utah Valley's 72-64 win against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Wolverines have gone 6-0 at home. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 6.3.

The Lancers are 1-0 in conference play. Cal Baptist ranks eighth in the WAC giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

Utah Valley is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.6% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Utah Valley allows.

The Wolverines and Lancers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Welling is averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Wolverines.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 21.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

