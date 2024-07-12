Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever tonight

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play the Phoenix Mercury this Friday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are finally finding their stride in the 2024 season. This Friday, the Fever will face the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. So far the Fever have played — and defeated — the Mercury just once this season. Clark will play against the likes of Brittney Griner, Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud tonight, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET, airing on ION and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Are you ready to watch Clark and her team take on Phoenix? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Fever vs. Mercury game.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever:

WNBA League Pass $35 for the season at WNBA

Date: Friday, July 12

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN

TV channel: ION

Streaming: WNBA League Pass

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season tonight with a home game against the Phoenix Mercury.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET today.

Indiana vs. Phoenix game channel:

The Mercury at Fever game will air on ION and stream on League Pass.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury game without cable:

(Photo: WNBA League Pass) WNBA League Pass With WNBA League Pass, you can stream out-of-market WNBA games (certain national exclusions and local blackouts apply), get access to full-length and condensed replays of every game, rewatch hundreds of past classic games and use the platform’s live game DVR. WNBA League Pass is only $35 for the season, but you can also buy a pass for a single game for $3 per game, a great option if you only need the service to stream one of your favorite team’s games this season. $35 for the season at WNBA

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

