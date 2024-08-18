Advertisement
Caitlin Clark's Next WNBA Game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm game today

liz kocan
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 17: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever brings the ball up court against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center on July 17, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Caitlin Clark #22 and the Indiana Fever will face the Seattle Storm on Sunday (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

After a nearly month-long break for the WNBA All-Star game and the Olympics, the league sprang back into action this week. This weekend, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will host the Seattle Storm in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. The game tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing live on ABC (and the game will be available to watch after it ends on WNBA League Pass). Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Fever vs. Wings game tonight.

Date: Sunday, August 18

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, WNBA League Pass

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season this afternoon with a home game against the Seattle Storm.

The Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm game tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET today.

The Fever at Wings game will air on ABC, which, if you don't already have cable, you can stream through DirecTV, or Fubo. You can also check out today's game after it concludes with a League Pass subscription.

Fubo TV

Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get ESPN, NBA TV, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and ION

AT $90/month, Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. The live-TV streaming service is definitely one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period.

Try free at Fubo

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

