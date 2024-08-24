Caitlin Clark's Next WNBA Game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx game tonight

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will play the Minnsota Lynx on Saturday night. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever have beaten the Minnesota Lynx the last three times they've faced them during regular season play, and Caitlin Clark and the Fever are hoping to keep that streak alive when the two teams meet again this Saturday night. The Fever will visit the Lynx on Minnesota's home turf at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Aug. 24. The Fever vs. Lynx game tips off at 8 p.m. ET, airing live on WNBA League Pass and in local markets. Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Fever vs. Lynx game tonight.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx:

Date: Saturday, August 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV channel: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports North Extra

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, WNBA League Pass

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season tonight with an away game against the Minnesota Lynx.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx game tips off at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

The Fever at Lynx game will be broadcast locally in Minnesota on Bally Sports Pass North Extra and Bally Sports Indiana. You can also check out today's game on Fubo, or with a League Pass subscription.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx game without cable:

(Fubo) Fubo TV Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get ESPN, NBA TV, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and ION AT $90/month, Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. The live-TV streaming service is definitely one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period. Try free at Fubo

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

