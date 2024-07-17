Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings game tonight

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark #22 and the Indiana Fever play the Dallas Wings tonight. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever are currently ranked 7th in the WBNA, but thanks to the Caitlin Clark Effect, they remain one of the most-watched teams in the league, setting records for in-person and at-home viewers. This week, Caitlin Clark and the Fever are hoping to extend their two-game winning streak when they face off against the Dallas Wings in Texas on Wednesday night. This past week, the Fever beat the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday 81-74, and triumphed over the Phoenix Mercury 95-86 last Friday, and a win in Dallas will give them a 12-14 record for the season.

Clark and her team taking on the Dallas Wings, who are currently last place in the league, tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (and the game will be available to watch after it ends on WNBA League Pass). Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Fever vs. Wings game tonight.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings:

Fubo TV Get ESPN, Ion, ABC, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network and NBA TV Try free at Fubo

Date: Wednesday, July 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, WNBA League Pass

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season tonight with an away game against the Dallas Wings.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.

Dallas vs. Indiana game channel:

The Fever at Wings game will air on ESPN, which, if you don't already have cable, you can stream through DirecTV, Fubo, or a subscription to ESPN+. You can also check out tonight's game after it concludes with a League Pass subscription.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings game without cable:

