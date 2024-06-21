Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game tonight

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever face the Atlanta Dream this Friday. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are finally on a roll, winning their third game in a row this week when they defeated the Washington Mystics 88-81. The team hasn't won four games in a row since 2015. Their next opponent? The Atlanta Dream. The Atlanta Dream are 6-7 so far this season, and tonight the Fever will face them on their home turf. Headed into tonight's match, the odds favor the Fever. Tune into Clark and her team taking on the Atlanta Dream tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION and WNBA League Pass. Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Fever vs. Dream game tonight.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream:

Fubo TV Get Ion, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network and NBA TV Try free at Fubo

Date: Friday, June 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV channel: ION

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, WNBA League Pass

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season tonight with an away game against the Atlanta Dream.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.

Atlanta vs. Indiana game channel:

The Fever at Dream game will air on ION, which, if you don't already have cable, you can stream free through Amazon's FreeVee, or as an add-on through DirecTV or Fubo. This game will also stream on WNBA League Pass as long as you aren't in a blacked out region.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game without cable:

(Photo: Freevee) Freevee Watch WNBA games free on Freevee The Ion channel is currently available to stream totally free on Amazon's free streaming service, Freevee. This ad-supported, totally free streaming platform also offers popular titles like Schitt's Creek, Person of Interest, The Twilight Zone and the Freevee original Jury Duty. You'll need a mobile device, smart TV or streaming stick to access the Freevee app. $0 at Amazon

(Fubo) Fubo TV Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and ION AT $90/month, Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. The live-TV streaming service is definitely one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period. Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Choice Watch NBA TV, ESPN, ABC, CBS, ESPN2, ION Try free at DirecTV

WNBA League Pass Stream out-of-market WNBA games $35 for the season at WNBA

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

Fubo TV Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Choice Watch ESPN, ABC, CBS, Ion, ESPN2, NBA TV Try free at DirecTV

Amazon Prime Video Stream WNBA games on Amazon Prime Video $15/month at Amazon