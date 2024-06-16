Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will once again face the Chicago Sky on Indiana's home turf this Sunday. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are finally finding their groove it seems, having won three of their past five games (4-10 for the season). But now, it's time for them to face a team that's already proven to be a formidable opponent: The Chicago Sky (4-7). This Sunday, Clark will once again face the likes of Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Chennedy Carter. Despite a rough start to her rookie season, the Caitlin Clark Effect is still going strong. Are you ready to watch Clark's next game? The Fever face the Sky this afternoon at 12 p.m. ET on CBS. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Sky vs. Fever game today.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky:

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Fubo, DirecTV

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season today with a home game against the Chicago Sky.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game tips off at 12 p.m. ET today.

Chicago vs. Indiana game channel:

The Sky at Fever game will air on CBS, and stream live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game without cable:

Fubo TV Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Choice Watch ESPN, ABC, CBS, Ion, ESPN2, NBA TV Try free at DirecTV

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

