Caitlin Clark wasted no time to reach even more WNBA history with these mind-boggling achievements

Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark absolutely dominated in the first quarter of game action after the WNBA's Olympic break.

In fact, she was so impressive on the court that she achieved yet another record in WNBA rookie history.

According to StatMamba, Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to reach 450-plus points and 200-plus assists in a single season.

She also apparently became only the sixth WNBA player to reach this milestone in a single season, which is even more staggering.

In a season where Clark has already notched so much WNBA history, why not add this benchmark to the list?

Caitlin Clark is the first rookie in WNBA history to record 450+ PTS & 200+ AST.



Also just the 6th player to ever reach these numbers in a single season. pic.twitter.com/Ei49nQ8s6h — StatMamba (@StatMamba) August 16, 2024

