Caitlin Clark, Taylor Swift share suite to watch Chiefs take on Texans

Clark, a lifelong Chiefs fan, is also a noted fan of Swift's music and attended the game after being invited by the singer

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark were spotted in the same box at Arrowhead Stadium during Saturday's AFC Divisional Playoff between the Chiefs and Texans. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift had a special guest at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday: Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Clark joined the singer in her suite as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs. Clark and Swift sat in a box along with the family and friends of Swift and her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Clark, a lifelong Chiefs fan, is also a noted fan of Swift's music: In her 2024 Athlete of the Year profile in TIME, she spoke about attending back-to-back Eras Tour shows at Lucas Oil Stadium, where she met Swift's mother and Kelce. Swift gave Clark merchandise and invited her to join her for a Chiefs game.

Clark spoke about her Chiefs fandom on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast earlier this month, telling Travis and Jason Kelce that she had been a Kansas City fan all her life.

"I'm a Midwest kid," she said, explaining that her hometown of Des Moines, Iowa was three hours from Kansas City, and that she also had family there. "My dad was a big Chiefs fan growing up. People think I'm a bandwagon Chiefs fan, I'm like, 'No, I was there before Patrick [Mahomes] and Travis [Kelce]. We were ride or die."

Kansas City went on to win the game, 23-14, with Mahomes heading to his seventh consecutive AFC Championship. Kelce finished with 117 yards and a touchdown.