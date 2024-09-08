Caitlin Clark returns to action Sunday: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream

The Indiana Fever are heating up at the right time.

Since the WNBA resumed in mid-August after the Olympic break, the Fever have been on a tear and won seven of nine games, including five in a row, to secure their first playoff berth since 2016. The Fever lost their last matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, but are looking to bounce back against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

The Fever have won all three games against the Dream so far this season and are looking for the regular season sweep over Atlanta. Here's everything you need to know about Caitlin Clark and the Fever's next game:

When is Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream?

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

How to watch Caitlin Clark and Fever vs. Dream

TV: ESPN3

In addition to local TV markets, the Fever-Dream game will also be available on demand upon its conclusion on WNBA League Pass. Fans can get the WNBA League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

Clark recorded a team-high 25 points (8-of-21 FG, 5-of-10 from three), eight rebounds and eight assists in the Fever's 99-88 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. She nearly recorded her third triple-double of the season. Clark struggled to get going early, missing her first three shots before a jumper late in the first quarter got her in rhythm. She scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Sunday: How to watch