Caitlin Clark will have No. 22 jersey retired by Iowa women's basketball on 2/2

Caitlin Clark, one of the most important women's basketball players in recent memory, will have her jersey hung up forever at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark, the now-Indiana Fever guard, will have her No. 22 jersey retired on Feb. 2, Iowa women's basketball announced Wednesday. Of course, the date (2/2) is the same as her jersey number.

"I'm forever proud to be a Hawkeye and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball," Clark said in the announcement. "It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni. It will be a great feeling to look up in the rafters and see my jersey alongside those that I've admired for so long."

Clark is the NCAA's all-time leading scorer and one of the most prolific players and shooters in the sport's history. She averaged 31.6 points with 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game as a senior in 2023-24, also shooting 37.8% from 3-point range on a whopping 13.6 attempts per game on average.

Clark, and others, have played a major role in growing women's basketball, which has seen a huge uptick in popularity in recent years. Clark and Iowa made the national championship game in 2023 and 2024, but lost to LSU and South Carolina, respectively.

The two-time unanimous national player of the year is also the all-time leading scorer for all of college basketball, including men's and women's sides. She passed LSU legend Pete Maravich and Washington standout Kelsey Plum as a senior.

Clark was also recently named the 2024 Time Athlete of the Year, which represents her excellence and impact on the game.

"Caitlin Clark has not only redefined excellence on the court but has also inspired countless young athletes to pursue their dreams with passion and determination," Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz said. "Her remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the University of Iowa and the world of women’s basketball. Retiring her number is a testament to her extraordinary contributions and a celebration of her legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. Hawkeye fans are eager to say thank you for so many incredible moments."

Clark will become the third player to have their number retired at Iowa, joining Megan Gustafson (No. 10) and Michelle Edwards (No. 30).

Clark will be in attendance for the game, when the Hawkeyes take on USC at 1:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 2.

