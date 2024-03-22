Caitlin Clark NCAA Tournament stats tracker: How many points has she scored?

Caitlin Clark is off to the WNBA soon, but before she goes, the reigning national player of the year has one more March Madness go-round to see if she can lead the Hawkeyes to a title.

Clark and top-seeded Iowa start the NCAA Tournament Saturday when they host 16th-seeded Holy Cross/UT Martin, with tip scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. They’re in the Albany regional and, if the bracket goes chalk, on a collision course with second-seeded UCLA to play for a spot in the Final Four. Or will it be third-seeded LSU, which beat Iowa in the national championship last season?

Last year, Clark led the Hawkeyes to their first Final Four in 30 years. After stunning top-ranked South Carolina in the semifinals, Clark & Co. lost to LSU and Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese 102-85 in the national title matchup.

Clark’s been busy since then, becoming the top scorer in women’s and men’s Division I college basketball while hitting 173 3s (and counting) this season, an NCAA record previously held by Stephen Curry of Davidson.

As Clark continues to rewrite the record books, USA TODAY Sports is tracking all her stats during the NCAA Tournament.

How many points did Caitlin Clark score in Iowa’s last NCAA Tournament game?

Caitlin Clark scored 30 points in Iowa’s last tournament game, a 102-85 loss to LSU in the 2023 national championship on April 2, 2023.

How many points has Caitlin Clark scored in the NCAA Tournament?

Through 11 career NCAA Tournament games, Caitlin Clark has scored 312 points, an average of 28.4 per game.

How many career points has Caitlin Clark scored?

Caitlin Clark has 3,771 career points after scoring 34 vs. Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament championship game March 10.

How many rebounds, assists and steals does Caitlin Clark have in the NCAA Tournament?

Rebounds: 66 in 11 games, or 6.0 rpg

Assists: 98 in 11 games, or 8.9 apg

Steals: 11 in 11 games, or 1.0 spg

When is Caitlin Clark’s next game on TV?

Every game of the women’s NCAA Tournament will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks, and Iowa tips off vs. Holy Cross/UT Martin at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Story continues

Do Caitlin Clark’s NCAA Tournament points count toward her record?

Yes! Though some sports, including MLB, don’t count postseason stats toward career stats, that’s not the case in the NCAA. So any points Clark scores during 2024 March Madness will count toward her career point total of 3,771.

What is Caitlin Clark’s highest scoring game?

In regular-season play, Clark scored 49 points vs. Michigan on Feb. 15, 2023.

In the NCAA Tournament, Clark scored 41 points in back-to-back games vs. Louisville in the Elite Eight (March 26, 2023) and then vs. South Carolina in the Final Four (March 31, 2023).

Caitlin Clark NCAA Tournament game log

Here's a breakdown of Clark's scoring in each of her career 11 NCAA Tournament games:

Freshman year

vs. Central Michigan, 3/21/2021: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals

vs. Kentucky, 3/23/2021: 35 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

vs. UConn, 3/27/2021: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

Sophomore year

vs. Illinois State, 3/18/2022: 27 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals

vs. Creighton, 3/20/2022: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal

Junior year

vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 3/17/2023: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals

vs. Georgia, 3/19/2023: 22 points, 3 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals

vs. Colorado, 3/24/2023: 31 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals

vs. Louisville, 3/26/2023: 41 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals

vs. South Carolina, 3/31/2023: 41 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal

vs. LSU, 4/2/023: 30 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists, 0 steals

Email Lindsay Schnell at lschnell@usatoday.com and follow her on social media @Lindsay_Schnell

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark NCAA Tournament tracker: How many points does she have?