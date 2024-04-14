Caitlin Clark joins 'Weekend Update' desk during surprise 'Saturday Night Live' appearance

Women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark made a surprise appearance on this week's "Saturday Night Live" during the show's "Weekend Update" segment.

Clark, who will likely be the top pick in Monday's WNBA draft that is being held in New York, popped by Studio 8H and joined the "Weekend Update" desk with anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost.

The NCAA's all-time leading scorer showed up after Che made a joke about Iowa retiring Clark's jersey. Che then read some more jokes that Clark "wrote."

After the humorous exchange, Clark delivered a heartfelt message about her basketball future after Che wished her success in her upcoming rookie season in the WNBA.

"I'm sure it will be a big first step for me, but it's just one step for the WNBA thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley, and my basketball hero, Maya Moore.

"These are the women that kicked down the door so I could walk inside. So, I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation," Clark said.

Clark returned to the stage for the goodbyes given by host Ryan Gosling. But she wasn't alone: Iowa teammates Jada Gyamfi, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin also joined her.

Clark will soon be playing for the WNBA's Indiana Fever, which is basically a lock to select her No. 1. Her record-setting college career recently came to an end as Iowa fell in the national championship game for a second consecutive season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark on SNL: Watch her Weekend Update appearance