Caitlin Clark had the most delightful celebration after hitting a 3-pointer with Kamilla Cardoso defending

Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark was on fire against the Chicago Sky on Friday night at Wintrust Arena.

Outside of drilling an amazing logo 3-pointer and having some fun with the Sky fans by the court, Clark made a 3-point shot with Sky rookie forward Kamilla Cardoso on defense and proceeded to jump and skip to the Fever sideline in jubilation.

Clark was feeling herself against the Sky, putting forth one of her best performances since the Olympic break. This moment just underscored it.

After all, being able to make a 3-pointer while one of the league's best defenders is on you in tight coverage is absolutely a reason to celebrate.

