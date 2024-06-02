Caitlin Clark back in action: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty on Sunday

Caitlin Clark is heading to the concrete jungle, again.

More than a month after Clark was selected by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark will return to New York for Indiana's matchup against Breanna Stewart and the Liberty.

This will mark the third matchup of the season between the Fever (2-8) and the Liberty (6-2). The Liberty spoiled the Fever's home opener at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on May 16 with a 102-66 blowout and beat them again two days later on May 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, 91-80.

But Indiana has some momentum. The Fever picked up a 71-70 win over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday, marking the Fever's second win of the season and their first home win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks to drive past New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot.

OPINION: Caitlin Clark isn't instantly dominating WNBA. That's not surprising. She wasn't going to.

MORE: Caitlin Clark is one of the WNBA's best rebounding guards. Here's how it helps her score

When is Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game?

Date: Sunday, June 2

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will face the Liberty for the third time this season and the matchups have been lopsided so far. New York is 2-0 with an average margin of victory of 23.5 points.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and Fever vs. Liberty

TV: NBA TV

In addition to local TV markets, the Fever-Liberty game will also be available on demand upon its conclusion on WNBA League Pass. Fans can get the WNBA League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

Clark had 11 points in the Fever's 71-70 win against the Chicago Sky, the first WNBA matchup between former college rivals Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Clark. In addition to shooting 4-of-11 from the field and 2-of-9 from three, Clark had eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and five turnovers in 37 minutes of play.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: How to watch game