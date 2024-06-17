Caitlin Clark: Angel Reese flagrant 'part of basketball,' Fever beat Sky

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark scored 23 points in a win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

June 17 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark said Angel Reese's flagrant foul against her during the Indiana Fever's win over the Chicago Sky was "just a part of basketball."

Clark's comment came amid rampant criticism levied against Reese on social media Sunday night and Monday morning. Clark scored a game-high 23 points, with nine assists and eight rebounds in the 91-83 triumph Sunday in Indianapolis.

Reese logged 11 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and five fouls, but it was her third-quarter swat of Clark's head that triggered the most engagement on social media. Clark attempted to diffuse the situation when she spoke to reporters at her postgame news conference.

"It was just part of basketball," Clark told reporters. "It is what it is. You know, she was trying to make a play on the ball and get the block. It happens."

Caitlin Clark is fouled while driving to the basket pic.twitter.com/U9TvoFUoD3— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024

The belabored foul sequence occurred with about three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Reese dribbled around a screen, cutting from left to right as defenders, including Reese, trailed. The Fever guard then elevated and used her right arm to release a shot.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was assessed with a flagrant foul for hitting Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (pictured) in the head during a loss Sunday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

Reese and fellow Sky forward Isabelle Harrison both jumped to defend the shot. Harrison got a hand on the ball, blocking the shot. Reese missed the ball and hit Clark in the head with her follow through during her block attempt. Clark landed on the ground and shook her head to shake off the contact.

Reese was initially called for a common foul. Referees then reviewed the play and upgraded the infraction to a flagrant, type 1. Clark proceeded to make both free throws after the play. Reese picked up her fourth foul about 47 seconds later. She picked up her fifth foul 1:52 into the fourth quarter.

Rookie guard Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are 2-0 in meetings with the Chicago Sky so far this season. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

Reese scored two points, while Clark netted five, over the final 10 minutes.

WNBA rules specify that a flagrant, type 1 foul is given for contact that is "interpreted to be unnecessary." Flagrant, type 2 fouls are given when contact is "interpreted to be unnecessary and excessive."

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark leads WNBA rookies in points per game. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

"It was a basketball play," Reese told reporters, when asked about her foul on Clark. "It's a basketball play. I can't control the refs. They affected the game obviously a lot [Sunday].

"I'm always going for the ball, but y'all are going to play that clip, what, 20 times before Monday?"

Reese later elaborated on what she felt was unfair treatment from referees.

"Inside, I think we were playing really hard," Reese said of the Sky. "I think we went up really strong a lot of times and we didn't get a lot of calls. Going back and looking at the film, I've seen a lot of calls that weren't made. I guess some people got a special whistle."

The Fever outshot the Sky 56.5% to 40.7% in Sunday's win. Fever center Aliyah Boston totaled 19 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and four assists in the win. Guard Kelsey Mitchell chipped in 17 points. Forward NaLyssa Smith scored 15 points for the Fever.

Forward Marina Mabrey led the Sky with 22 points. Center Kamilla Cardoso chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Guard Chennedy Carter, who was given a flagrant foul (type 1) for shoving Clark during a loss to the Fever on June 1, scored 18 points in Sunday's loss.

With her performance on Sunday, Clark became the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record at least 200 points, 75 rebounds and 75 assists through 15 games.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft is averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. She also is averaging an NBA-high 5.5 turnovers per game.

Reese, the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, is averaging 12.1 points, 10.2 rebounds 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Sky. Her 4.6 offensive rebounds per game are the most in the WNBA. She also ranks third in the league with 3.9 personal fouls per appearance.

Clark leads all rookies in scoring, while Reese ranks second.

The Fever, who started the year with five-consecutive losses, won three of their last four, including their current two-game winning streak. They are 5-10 on the season. The Sky, who are on a four-game losing streak, are 4-9.

Clark and the Fever will host the Washington Mystics (2-12) at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Sky will host the Dallas Wings (3-9) at noon Thursday in Chicago.

Only four of 12 WNBA teams have a winning record so far this season. The Connecticut Sun (12-1) lead the league standings, followed by the New York Liberty (12-2), Minnesota Lynx (10-3) and Seattle Storm (9-5).