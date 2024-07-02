Caitlin Clark in action: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday

After a successful June, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will attempt to keep the momentum rolling when they visit the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever went 7-4 during June, which included a four-game win streak, and they currently are the No. 8 seed in the WNBA standings. The Aces, who started the season slow after beginning with a 6-6 record, are on a four-game winning streak with Chelsea Gray back from injury.

Las Vegas and Indiana have met once so far this season, a 99-80 win for the Aces in Las Vegas. Clark finished the contest with eight points, seven assists and five rebounds, in addition to six turnovers. Tuesday's game will again be in Las Vegas, but it won't be played at the Aces' regular home of Michelob Ultra Arena. It will be played at T-Mobile Arena, which has around 6,000 more seats for the highly anticipated matchup.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on during the second half of the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center.

When is Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game?

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Catilin Clark and Fever vs. Aces

TV: ESPN

Fever vs. Aces will air nationally on ESPN. The contest will also be available on demand upon its conclusion on WNBA League Pass. Fans can get the WNBA League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

Caitlin Clark nearly became the first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double in the 88-82 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Billed as "The G.O.A.T vs. The Rook," the first matchup between Caitlin Clark and Diana Taurasi, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft was one rebound shy of her first career triple-double. She finished with 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting (2 for 10 from 3-point range), 12 assists and nine rebounds. She played all but 33 seconds in the win.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: How to watch matchup