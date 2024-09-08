Cabrera pitches 7 scoreless, Norby homers twice as Marlins beat Phillies 10-1

MIAMI (AP) — Edward Cabrera pitched seven scoreless innings, Connor Norby homered twice and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-1 on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Cabrera, who struck out six and walked one, didn’t allow a hit until Brandon Marsh singled with no outs in the sixth. He finished with three hits allowed.

“I was aware of it but didn’t focus on it,” Cabrera said in Spanish of the no-hit attempt. “You can’t let yourself get distracted by that situation. I just went out there and performed the best I could inning by inning and attacked the zone.”

Cabrera (4-6) originally was scheduled to start against Philadelphia on Friday, but was a late scratch after experiencing migraine-like symptoms.

“It was difficult and something you don’t want to experience on your pitching day,” Cabrera said. “The next day I felt much felt better and my approach was I’m going to play (Sunday). For what is left of the season, I don’t want to miss more time.”

Rookie Griffin Conine had three hits while Javier Sanoja doubled and singled for the Marlins, who won the last two of the four-game set against the NL-East leading Phillies after getting beat 16-2 on Friday. Philadelphia won the season series 7-6.

“I promise you I take it day by day so I don’t think about a couple of days ago,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “Anytime you split the series against a team that’s going to be contending for the World Series, I’ll take that any day of the week.”

Norby has six homers and 13 RBIs and hit safely in 17 of 18 games since being recalled from Triple-A on Aug. 19.

“Just the work I put in every day and trusting myself in the box,” Norby said.

Bryce Harper had two hits, including an RBI single that put Philadelphia on the board in the ninth.

Miami ended the major league debut of Philadelphia starter Seth Johnson with a seven-run third. Consecutive RBI singles by Otto López, Conine and Sanoja made it 7-0. Nick Fortes chased Johnson with a run-scoring double and Norby capped the outburst with his second two-run homer against reliever Max Lazar.

The 25-year-old Johnson (0-1) allowed nine runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. He spent five seasons in the minor leagues before the Phillies promoted him from Triple-A on Saturday.

“I think he was up in the hitting zone,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “He might have been nervous the first couple of hitters. You can pitch up but you better pitch up-up and he wasn’t getting the ball there.”

Norby homered for the second consecutive day in the first inning to give Miami the early lead.

“Jumping on them early the last two games really helps,” Norby said. “You just keep adding on and adding on. That’s what you want. We kept the chain together and put good at-bat after good at-bat.”

The Marlins had their 69th player appear in a game this season and tied a major league record when Lake Bachar relieved Cabrera to start the eighth. Bachar struck out the side in a perfect inning. The Chicago Cubs also used 69 players in 2021.

Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs pitched a scoreless eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Placed INF Edmundo Sosa (back spasms) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday.

Marlins: LHP Ryan Weathers (left index finger strain) gave up four runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Cristopher Sánchez (10-9, 3.45) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Tampa Bay on Monday. LHP Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 3.27) will start for the Rays.

Marlins: Begin a three-game road series at Pittsburgh on Monday with RHP Valente Bellozo (2-2, 3.78) scheduled to start the opener. The Pirates have not announced a starter.

