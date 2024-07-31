Cabrera exits game in sixth with apparent injury as Marlins fall to Rays

Ben Rortvedt and Yandy Diaz delivered two-run singles in a five-run sixth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays pulled away for a 9-3 win against the visiting Miami Marlins in the opener of their two-game series on Tuesday evening.

Christopher Morel homered in his first game since he was traded to the Rays from the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Josh Lowe had two hits and scored twice and Jose Caballero had two hits and drove in a run for Tampa Bay, which improved to 7-4 since the All-Star break.

Rays starter Jeffrey Springs made his first major league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of 2023. The 31-year-old left-hander allowed two runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking one on 76 pitches.

Tyler Alexander (4-3) earned the win after allowing one run in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Emmanuel Rivera and Jake Burger homered, Nick Fortes had three hits in the No. 9 spot and Xavier Edwards contributed two hits and a run for the Marlins, who traded first baseman Josh Bell, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, starting pitcher Trevor Rogers and relief pitchers Tanner Scott, JT Chargois, Bryan Hoeing and Huascar Brazoban on Tuesday.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera left with an apparent injury after allowing two runs and three hits in 5-plus innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two.

Rivera pulled a full-count changeup into the seats in left for a two-run homer in the first inning, giving the Marlins a 2-0 lead with his first home run of the season.

Cabrera did not allow a hit until Morel took him deep with one out in the fourth to cut it to 2-1.

Burger got the run back when he clubbed the first pitch of the fifth inning over the fence in left to make it 3-1.

Cabrera threw two balls to Brandon Lowe in the sixth before leaving with an apparent injury.

Declan Cronin (2-3) came in and walked Fortes, hit Morel with a pitch and gave up an RBI double to Josh Lowe to cut it 3-2.

Rortvedt and Diaz followed with their two-run singles to move the Rays ahead and then stretch the lead to 6-3.

Tampa Bay followed with two more runs in the seventh, the second to make it 8-3.

Brandon Lowe had an RBI double in the eighth to make it 9-3.