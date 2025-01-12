Bristol hold off Benetton to retain last-16 hopes

Bristol Bears failed to get out of their Investec Champions Cup pool last year [Reuters]

Investec Champions Cup

Bristol (14) 35

Tries: Williams, Marmion 2, Lahiff, Thacker Cons: Byrne 5

Benetton (17) 29

Tries: Smith, Zuliani, Gallagher, Bernasconi, Menoncello Cons: Albornoz 2

Bristol Bears held off a late fightback from Benetton to secure a bonus-point win in the Investec Champions Cup - which keeps alive their hopes of qualifying for the last 16.

The Italian side thought they had snatched the game with two minutes left, only for Rhyno Smith's try to be pulled back after centre Tommaso Menoncello impeded Kalaveti Ravouvou in the build-up.

The Bears scored the opening try through James Williams, but Smith quickly responded for Benetton.

That pattern continued in the opening period as Kieran Marmion's score was cancelled out by Manuel Zuliani, before Matt Gallagher's try gave the visitors a deserved half-time lead.

But three second-half tries from prop Max Lahiff, Harry Thacker and a second from Marmion helped provide breathing space for the hosts.

Replacement hooker Bautista Bernasconi and Menoncello scored tries to give the visitors two points.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Bristol: Elizalde; Bates, Ravouvou, Williams, Heward; Byrne, Marmion; Thomas, Thacker, Lahiff, Owen, Batley, Grondona, Harding (capt), Mata.

Replacements: Oghre, Genge, Kloska, Barker, Luatua, Randall, Van Rensburg, Lane.

Benetton: Smith; Gallagher, Menoncello, Brex, Ratave; Albornoz, Uren; Gallo, Maile, Zilocchi, N Cannone, Ruzza, Lamaro (capt), Zuliani, L Cannone.

Replacements: Bernasconi, Ferrari, Avaca, Snyman, Favretto, Izekor, Garbisi, Marin.

Referee: Luc Ramos (Fra)