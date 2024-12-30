How to buy Washington Commanders 2024 NFL playoffs gear

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing the game winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Throughout the 2024 NFL regular season, the Washington Commanders have shown a lot can change in one short offseason.

Now the team has put an exclamation point on that with a display of the dramatics we're seen throughout the season.

The Commanders (11-5) beat the Atlanta Falcons (8-8) in an overtime thriller on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 17. After the Falcons tied the contest late, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw the game-winning pass once again, this time in OT.

With Daniels and first-year head coach Dan Quinn, Washington rolls on into the postseason.

Shop Commanders NFL playoff gear

It's the first time since 2020 the Commanders have cracked the playoffs, but this time there's a lot more optimism. That's because the last time it felt like Washington backed into it with a 7-9 record during a very poor year for the NFC East.

With a lot more faith now, be sure to show your Commanders pride ahead of the postseason push.

Don't wait and be the first fan you know to add Washington Commanders 2024 NFL postseason items to your collection.

Let us help you with our full roundup of Commanders playoff gear right here:

Commanders Nike 2024 NFL Playoffs Shirt

.

Price: $36.99

Shop Commanders Nike 2024 NFL Playoffs Shirt

Commanders 2024 NFL Playoffs Hoodie

.

Price: $74.99

Shop Commanders 2024 NFL Playoffs Hoodie

Commanders 2024 NFL Playoffs Shirt

.

Price: $34.99

Shop Commanders 2024 NFL Playoffs Shirt

Jayden Daniels Commanders Jersey

.

Price: $129.99

Shop Jayden Daniels Commanders Jersey

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. FTW operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to buy Washington Commanders 2024 NFL playoffs gear