How to buy Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers football tickets

The Texas A&M Aggies welcome the Missouri Tigers to Kyle Field on Saturday for a battle between two top-25 Southeastern Conference foes, and if you want to catch some of the best college football action in person live, we have ticket information right here for you.

The Aggies enter the weekend ranked No. 21 in the US LBM Coaches Poll with a 4-1 overall record and a perfect 2-0 mark in SEC play so far. The lone stumble came in the opening weekend at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in College Station, but TAMU has cleaned up its act since.

The Tigers have been even better in 2024, amassing a 4-0 tally and the No. 9 spot in the latest Coaches Poll. It has not been easy, however, as Mizzou escaped an upset to the Vanderbilt Commodores at home in two overtimes last weekend.

Texas A&M Aggies will host Missouri Tigerson Saturday, Oct. 5 at noon ET.

The SEC is probably the strongest conference in the nation this season and catching a pair of top-25-ranked schools going head-to-head is a college football fan's dream.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the Texas A&M Aggies vs Missouri Tigers are $87.

