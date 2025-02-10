How to buy the Serie A Pass on OneFootball 📲

The 2024/25 Serie A season is not to be missed, and users in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch all the drama unfold right here on OneFootball with the Serie A Pass.

Serie A team passes are priced at £39.99 and Season passes priced at £59.99, enabling you to watch every single match in the 2024/25 season. Individual matches can also be purchased for a one-off fee of £4.99.





You can purchase the Serie A pass in just four easy steps…

Search for Serie A on the OneFootball app (mobile only)

Tap on the Matchday and select the upcoming Matchday

Find the match of your choice and tap the Watch button

Tap Watch From £4.99 and on the next screen follow the on-screen instructions to complete the purchase

IMPORTANT: Be sure to download or update the latest version of the OneFootball app.

For more help, watch this handy instructional video…



Streams will be available to watch live on mobile and desktop, simply by tapping on a match card or navigating to the Matches or TV tab and following the on-screen instructions.

All matches are also live-streamed on the OneFootball TV app, available on connected TVs from Apple TV, Google TV, Samsung, LG and Fire TV.

The stream begins 15 minutes before kick-off. Highlights from every match are also now available on OneFootball.

📸 Marco Luzzani - 2022 Getty Images