How to buy San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 11 NFL tickets

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will face off in a NFC West showdown this Sunday, and if you want to attend the NFL's Week 11 action in person, we have the ticket details you desire below.

The Niners enter the weekend with a 5-4 record, which puts them in the middle of a very mediocre division this season so far. They have won their last two games, however, and appear to be trending upward with victories over the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively, with a bye sandwiched between.

The Seahawks have struggled in 2024, sitting in the NFC West basement with a 4-5 record. Opposite of its opponent, Seattle has lost their last two games to the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, respectively, before a bye last weekend.

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Both of these teams need a win this weekend if they want to make a late-season push for a playoff spot. What better way to spend your afternoon than a good old-fashioned NFL grudge match?

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks are $142.

