How to buy Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders NFC Championship Game tickets

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs off the field after win against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles defeated the Los Angels Rams 28-22 in a snowy Divisional Round playoff matchup in Philadelphia on Sunday.

After the Washington Commanders upset the Detroit Lions on Saturday night, the Eagles will host the Commanders in an all NFC East Conference Championship showdown with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.

Tickets for the 2025 NFC Championship Game are already on sale.

The Eagles and Commanders split their two games during the regular season, with the Commanders winning the more recent game after scoring a touchdown with six seconds left in the game.

The NFC Championship Game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Jan. 26 at either 3 p.m. ET.

At the time of publication, the cheapest hypothetical Commanders at Eagles ticket costs $723.

