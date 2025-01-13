How to buy Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFC Divisional Round NFL playoff tickets

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles greets A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles on the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 22-10 in the Wild Card round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

Eagles fans will have to wait to determine next weekend's opponent, but one thing is for certain, Philadelphia will host at least one more playoff game this season.

The Eagles could host one of three teams depending on the outcomes of the remaining Wild Card games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, or Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles split their regular season games against the three possible Divisional Round opponents, dropping a game in Tampa Bay in September and cruising past the Rams on the road in November.

No matter the opponent, the Linc will be crazy for what could possibly be the final Eagles home game of the season.

As of publication, the cheapest available Eagles Divisonal Round playoff ticket costs $292.

