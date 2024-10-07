The Oregon Ducks will face off with the Ohio State Buckeyes this coming weekend in a battle between two top-five Big Ten teams during college football's Week 7, and if you want to attend the game in person, we have ticket details you need below.

The Ducks come into the weekend ranked third in the US LBM Coaches Poll with a sparkling 5-0 overall mark and a 2-0 record against conference foes. Oregon defended its home field as a member of the Big Ten for the first time last Saturday, fighting off the visiting Michigan State Spartans.

The Buckeyes are a spot better in the latest Coaches Poll at No. 2 with an identical 5-0 overall tally so far in 2024. OSU is also 2-0 so far against other league schools with a road win at MSU and at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes, respectively.

The Oregon Ducks will host the Ohio State Buckeyeson Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Shop Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes tickets

How to buy Oregon vs Ohio State football tickets

This weekend is packed with some amazing matchups, including this intra-conference tussle between two of the top teams in the nation. Collegiate gridiron action just does not get better than this.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the Oregon Ducks vs Ohio State Buckeyes are $272.

Shop Oregon vs. Ohio State tickets

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to buy Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes tickets