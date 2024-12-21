How to buy Notre Dame Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff tickets

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) celebrates interrupting a reception attempt during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.

Notre Dame is heading to New Orleans.

The Fighting Irish dominated the Indiana Hoosiers 27-17 on Friday night, becoming the first team to win a game in the newly-expanded College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame earned a date against the No. 2 seeded Georgia Bulldogs at the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Sugar Bowl tickets were already available since the Bulldogs were announced as a participant, but now that Notre Dame will join them in New Orleans, tickets are selling fast.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available Sugar Bowl ticket to see Notre Dame vs Georgia cost $441.

If you're looking to sit closer to the field, the cheapest available Notre Dame vs. Georgia ticket in the lower bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans costs $610.

Whether you're a fan of Notre Dame, Georgia, or just great college football action, don't miss out on your opportunity to see this game in person.

