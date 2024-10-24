How to buy Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans football tickets

(Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports)

College football rivalries do not get much better than this weekend's matchup between when the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans meet up in the Big House for a Big Ten battle.

Tickets are still available for one of the most anticipated matchups of the fall, so if you are looking to get in on the live action in Ann Arbor, here are the details you need to know.

The Wolverines have experienced a post-championship hangover this season, dropping out of the US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 last week after a road loss at the Washington Huskies dropped them to 4-3 overall in 2024. Just 2-2 in conference play, UM really needs a win this weekend.

The Spartans have put up the exact same records but the lack of inertia from last season has them well outside of the Coaches Poll vote. MSU did manage to snap a three-game losing streak last Saturday with a win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Michigan Wolverines will host Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

While neither team has been particularly sharp this fall, this rivalry matchup never fails to entertain.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans are $103.

