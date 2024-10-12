How to buy Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 NLCS tickets
For the third time in the last five seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the National League Championship Series.
The Dodgers eliminated their NL-West rival, the San Diego Padres, in a winner-take-all Game 5 and will host the first two games of the NLCS.
The Dodgers will take on the New York Mets, with the winner advancing to the World Series.
Tickets are already available for the Dodgers NLCS home games, which would be Games 1&2 and potentially Games 6&7 if the series reaches that far.
2024 NLCS schedule
Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 13 NY Mets at LA Dodgers at 8:15 p.m. ET - BUY TICKETS
Game 2: Monday, Oct. 14 NY Mets at LA Dodgers at 4:08 p.m. ET - BUY TICKETS
Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 16 LA Dodgers at NY Mets at 8:08 p.m. ET - BUY TICKETS
Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 17 LA Dodgers at NY Mets, time TBD - BUY TICKETS
Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 18 LA Dodgers at NY Mets, time TBD - BUY TICKETS
Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 20 NY Mets at LA Dodgers, time TBD - BUY TICKETS
Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, Oct. 21 NY Mets at LA Dodgers, time TBD - BUY TICKETS
LA Dodgers NLCS ticket prices
Home Game 1: From $135
Home Game 2: From $120
Home Game 3 (if necessary): From $232
Home Game 4 (if necessary): From $232
Hypothetical Dodgers World Series tickets are also available. The tickets are conditional, so if the Dodgers' playoff run continues, you're in. If they do not win the pennant, you will receive a refund.
