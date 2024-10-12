How to buy Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 NLCS tickets

For the third time in the last five seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers eliminated their NL-West rival, the San Diego Padres, in a winner-take-all Game 5 and will host the first two games of the NLCS.

The Dodgers will take on the New York Mets, with the winner advancing to the World Series.

Tickets are already available for the Dodgers NLCS home games, which would be Games 1&2 and potentially Games 6&7 if the series reaches that far.

2024 NLCS schedule

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 13 NY Mets at LA Dodgers at 8:15 p.m. ET - BUY TICKETS

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 14 NY Mets at LA Dodgers at 4:08 p.m. ET - BUY TICKETS

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 16 LA Dodgers at NY Mets at 8:08 p.m. ET - BUY TICKETS

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 17 LA Dodgers at NY Mets, time TBD - BUY TICKETS

Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 18 LA Dodgers at NY Mets, time TBD - BUY TICKETS

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 20 NY Mets at LA Dodgers, time TBD - BUY TICKETS

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, Oct. 21 NY Mets at LA Dodgers, time TBD - BUY TICKETS

LA Dodgers NLCS ticket prices

Home Game 1: From $135

Home Game 2: From $120

Home Game 3 (if necessary): From $232

Home Game 4 (if necessary): From $232

Hypothetical Dodgers World Series tickets are also available. The tickets are conditional, so if the Dodgers' playoff run continues, you're in. If they do not win the pennant, you will receive a refund.

