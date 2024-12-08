How to buy Georgia Bulldogs 2024 SEC Champions gear
The Georgia Bulldogs are once again the champions of the SEC.
After a thrilling overtime win against No. 2 Texas, Georgia secured its spot in the newly-expanded College Football Playoff.
Time for the Dawgs to celebrate, and what better way than with brand new UGA 2024 SEC Champions gear?
The 2024 Georgia SEC Champions hat will be very popular.
In addition to the hat, the bright red Georgia SEC Champions shirt should be a hit.
Shop UGA 2024 SEC champs shirt
Don't forget about the 2024 Georgia SEC Champions hoodie for the upcoming winter months.
Not that there should have been any doubt, but UGA is headed to the College Football Playoff, so gear up and support the Dawgs on the upcoming playoff run.
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. FTW operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to buy Georgia Bulldogs 2024 SEC Champions gear