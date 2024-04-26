How to buy Drake Maye's New England Patriots jersey after 2024 NFL Draft selection

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (right) stands on the red carpet ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft at Detroit’s Fox Theatre.

The New England Patriots are not used to being in position to land a top-three quarterback in the NFL draft. However, after an atrocious season to end the Bill Belichick era in Foxborough, the Patriots needed just that, taking North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick.

Maye will join a team that has built an enormous winning culture, and although the weapons around him may not be what a rookie quarterback would want, the team still boasts some solid players on the offensive side such as running back Rhamondre Stevenson and right tackle Mike Onwenu.

Maye certainly has the tools to be a tremendous player in the NFL. Here's where you can buy his jersey.

NFL draft trade tracker: Full list of deals; several teams nab extra first-round picks

Drake Maye Patriots' jersey

Drake Maye is the next quarterback for the New England Patriots and should be in position to start right away. Will he be another Mac Jones and be gone within five years, or will he be someone to return the Patriots to their former glory? Here's where you can buy his jersey.

Drake Maye: Buy Drake Maye Patriots' jersey with Fanatics

2024 NFL Draft schedule

Thursday, April 25: Round 1 starts at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 26: Round 2 and Round 3 start at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 27: Round 4 - Round 7 starts at 12 p.m. ET

NFL draft order 2024: Where every team picks over seven rounds, 257 picks

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft

TV channels : ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo (free trial)

How to watch: Catch the NFL Draft with an ESPN+ subscription

“We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buy Drake Maye jersey after Patriots pick UNC QB in 2024 NFL Draft