How to buy Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes college football tickets

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athlete Travis Hunter (12) dives for a catch in the end zone in front of Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes are scheduled to clash in Boulder this Saturday in Week 12 of the college football season. If you want to see the premium Big 12 action live and in person, you have come to the right place for ticket details.

The Buffs continue their surge in search of a College Football Playoff berth ranked 20th in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week with a a 7-2 overall record that includes a 5-1 mark against fellow conference schools. The lone loss came in Week 2 at the Nebraska Cornhuskers but Deion Sanders and Co. have right the ship since.

The Utes have been in a steady decline having lost five in a row and falling out of the Coaches Poll picture. At 4-5 and just 1-5 against other Big 12 teams, this season is all but lost for Utah.

The Colorado Buffaloes will host the Utah Utes on Saturday, Nov. 16 at noon ET.

Shop Colorado vs. Utah tickets

How to buy Colorado vs. Utah football tickets

While the once-mighty Utes have floundered, their most recent loss to top-10 the BYU Cougars came by just one point. Sanders' squad must be careful lest they fall into a trap game this Saturday.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes are $205.

