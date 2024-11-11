Oct 18, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the last minute of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883236 ORIG FILE ID: 20241018_tbs_gb6_1032.JPG

The BYU Cougars and Kansas Jayhawks are set for a Week 12 matchup between two Big 12 college football programs, and if you want to catch the high-flying action live and in person at LaVell Edwards Stadium, here is everything you need to know to get your tickets.

The Cougars carry a perfect 9-0 record into play — with six wins coming against fellow conference schools — which has earned them the No. 8 spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 11. However, they barely escaped an upset at the Utah Utes, earning a 22-21 victory to remain undefeated.

The Jayhawks have struggled this fall, amassing just three wins in nine tries while going 2-4 against other Big 12 teams. However, they bring some momentum into the weekend after beating the Iowa State Cyclones at home last Saturday.

The BYU Cougars will host the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10:15 p.m. ET.

How to buy BYU vs. Kansas football tickets

The game might appear to be a bit of a mismatch but Kansas' previous victory over the now-25th-ranked Cyclones might be foreshadowing for a big-time upset this Saturday. Here are the ticket details.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the BYU Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks are $67.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to buy BYU Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks college football tickets