Sep 9, 2023; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) during the second half of action versus the UCF Knights at Albertsons Stadium. UCF defeats Boise State 18-16. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos welcome the Washington State Cougars for a college football Week 5 matchup at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, and if you want to see the blue-turf action live in person, we have everything you need to know right here.

The Broncos are 2-1 so far in 2024 with wins over the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Portland State Vikings sandwiched around a three-point loss at the Oregon Ducks. That is good enough to receive 42 votes in the recent US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Cougars are a perfect 4-0 coming in with its biggest win coming over the Washington Huskies in the Apple Cup two weeks ago. WSU is currently sitting just outside the Coaches Poll top 25 at a de facto No. 26 with 94 votes.

The Boise State Broncos will host the Washington State Cougarson Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

Shop Boise State vs. Washington State Cougars tickets

How to buy Boise State vs Washington State football tickets

Both of these programs sit on the edge of both major polls and are in desperate need of a win over a quality opponent. It will be a war in Boise this weekend when the two square off.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the Boise State Broncos vs Washington State Cougars are $146.

Shop Boise State vs. Washington State tickets

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to buy Boise State vs. Washington State college football tickets