How to buy Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs football tickets

The Alabama Crimson Tide welcome the Georgia Bulldogs to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for a Week 5 heavy-weight matchup between two of the top teams in the Southeastern Conference. If you want to see the game live — and you should — here is what you need to know.

The Tide are ranked fourth in the US LBM Coaches Poll coming into this one riding a 3-0 record but no signature wins as of yet. Alabama's win at the Wisconsin Badgers two weekends ago was impressive enough, blowing out the home team 42-10.

The 'Dawgs still sit perched atop the Coaches Poll with a 3-0 overall mark so far as well, having beaten the Clemson Tigers to open the season as well as the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 3 to open their SEC schedule.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia has already opened its SEC schedule but 'Bama still looks to break the seal. This looks to be possibly one of the best college football games this entire fall, so you do not want to miss out on the action if you are in Tuscaloosa this weekend.

At the time of publication, the cheapest available tickets for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs are $270.

