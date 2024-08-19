Viktor Hovland reacts after making birdie on the 18th green during the final round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 20, 2023 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There were 70 players in the initial FedEx Cup Playoffs standings, but after Hideki Matsuyama held on to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, only 50 will head to Denver for the PGA Tour's second postseason event, the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club.

Matsuyama takes home a cool $3.6 million, but after vaulting up to No. 3 in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings he and his fellow competitors have their eyes on a bigger prize.

In addition to Matsuyama, big names such as Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy will headline the field as they vie for positioning for the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

The winner of the BMW Championship will earn 2,000 FedEx Cup points, a $4 million first-place check and more than enough to sky rocket up the standings and into position to make a run at the season-long title.

If you live or are going to be in the Denver area and are interested in attending the penultimate event of the Tour schedule, here's how you can buy tickets.

Tuesday

What: Practice round

Price: From $136

Wednesday

What: Practice round

Price: From $136

Thursday

What: First round

Price: From $119

Friday

What: Second round

Price: From $181

Saturday

What: Third round

Price: From $303

Sunday

What: Final round

Price: From $332

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: How to buy 2024 BMW Championship tickets