How to buy 2024 BMW Championship tickets
There were 70 players in the initial FedEx Cup Playoffs standings, but after Hideki Matsuyama held on to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, only 50 will head to Denver for the PGA Tour's second postseason event, the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club.
Matsuyama takes home a cool $3.6 million, but after vaulting up to No. 3 in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings he and his fellow competitors have their eyes on a bigger prize.
In addition to Matsuyama, big names such as Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy will headline the field as they vie for positioning for the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.
The winner of the BMW Championship will earn 2,000 FedEx Cup points, a $4 million first-place check and more than enough to sky rocket up the standings and into position to make a run at the season-long title.
If you live or are going to be in the Denver area and are interested in attending the penultimate event of the Tour schedule, here's how you can buy tickets.
Tuesday
What: Practice round
Price: From $136
Wednesday
What: Practice round
Price: From $136
Thursday
What: First round
Price: From $119
Friday
What: Second round
Price: From $181
Saturday
What: Third round
Price: From $303
Sunday
What: Final round
Price: From $332
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: How to buy 2024 BMW Championship tickets