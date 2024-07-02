Busy summer expected at West Ham

[BBC]

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten is promising a "busy" summer at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have already spent £25.5m on Brazilian wide-man Luis Guilherme and signed goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer from Sheffield United.

In addition, first-team squad men Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson and Divin Mubama have all left the club following the end of their contracts.

Now, with no Profit and Sustainability worries following Declan Rice's £105m move to Arsenal last year, work continues to further boost Julen Lopetegui's squad, which has already seen West Ham linked with Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters in a move that could see midfielder Flynn Downes return to the Saints.

"I am so glad I am here at the work the ownership did before," said Steidten. "In these times it is unique that we are quite relaxed about this situation.

"It will be a busy summer for all of us.

"I can’t name the number of signings. We know the positions we are looking for but it depends on the profile. I can’t give you a number."