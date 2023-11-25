Burnley vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

West Ham today look to extend Burnley's miserable home record as the two teams meet at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany's side were superb in the Championship last season but it has been a painful return to the Premier League, with Burnley bottom of the table with just four points from their opening 12 matches.

The Clarets are the first team in English top-flight history to lose their first six home games of the season and are already facing an uphill battle to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. Their hopes have though been boosted by Everton's ten-point deduction.

West Ham struck late to pick up a much-needed win over Nottingham Forest before the international break, ending a run of three straight defeats in the League.

David Moyes' side go into the weekend ninth in the table, though some of the early-season optimism has faded. Their task today has also been made tougher with both Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio absent due to injury.

It has been a frustrating season so far for Vincent Kompany's side (Action Images via Reuters)

Date, kick-off time and venue

Burnley vs West Ham is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday November 25, 2023.

The match will take place at Turf Moor.

Where to watch Burnley vs West Ham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on Saturday.

Burnley vs West Ham team news

Your Burnley team today 💪 pic.twitter.com/39duw3uR9C — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 25, 2023

Your Hammers to take on Burnley ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/eYGK0mjX44 — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 25, 2023

Burnley vs West Ham prediction

Burnley's home record is woeful, but the run of defeats has included matches against the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

West Ham have not been convincing themselves in recent weeks, conceding four goals away to Villa and three on the road against Brentford, and the hosts will view this as an opportunity to get off the mark at Turf Moor.

Draw, 1-1.

Michail Antonio picked up a knee injury on international break (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Burnley wins: 35

Draws: 20

West Ham wins: 39

Burnley vs West Ham match odds

Burnley to win: 12/5

Draw: 13/5

West Ham to win: 19/20

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).