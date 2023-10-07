Burnley vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea look to make it back-to-back wins heading into the international break as they take on Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

After an incredibly frustrating start to the season, Mauricio Pochettino’s side found some much-needed form on Monday night as they beat Fulham, having gone into the match just a couple of points outside the relegation zone.

With matches to come after the break against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle, it is crucial that Chelsea ensure that victory at Craven Cottage was more than just a one-off.

Burnley have reason to be confident themselves having picked up their first Premier League win of the season in midweek against Luton. Vincent Kompany’s side are though yet to pick up any points on home soil.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Burnley vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The match will take place at Turf Moor.

Where to watch Burnley vs Chelsea

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be televised live in the UK, due to the 3pm blackout. Highlights will be available to watch on Match of the Day, which begins at 10:30pm BST on BBC One on Saturday night.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Burnley vs Chelsea team news

Lyle Foster returned from suspension against Luton and looks set to keep his up front after scoring in that win for Burnley.

The Clarets did not appear to pick up any fresh injury concerns at Kenilworth Road, so Hjalmar Ekdal and Michael Obafemi remain the only long-term absentees.

Mosies Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk will both be fit for Chelsea having picked up knocks against Fulham.

Ben Chilwell is out until December with a hamstring injury, while Malo Gusto remains suspended. Reece James is back to fitness but banned with Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana among those also still unavailable.

Fitness boost: Moises Caicedo is set to be available for Chelsea (Getty Images)

Burnley vs Chelsea prediction

While Chelsea benefitted from some poor Fulham defending in their win at Craven Cottage, a return to goalscoring form will be a relief for Pochettino.

There were plenty of positives in that display, while only Sheffield United have conceded more Premier League goals so far this season than Burnley. Chelsea can make it two wins on the bounce and keep the mood positive heading into a fortnight away from club football.

Chelsea to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Burnley wins: 38

Draw: 25

Chelsea wins: 41

Burnley vs Chelsea match odds

Burnley to win: 7/2

Chelsea to win: 3/4

Draw: 29/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).