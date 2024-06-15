Burnley block Maxime Estève from playing at Paris Olympics

Burnley have informed the French Football Federation that they will not allow Maxime Estève (22) to play at the Paris Olympics with France, according to L’Équipe.

The defender had been expected to arrive tomorrow at Clairefontaine to join up with the U23 side as they begin their preparation for the summer tournament. However, Burnley notified the FFF that they could no longer allow Estève to travel following an injury to one of their players.

It will be a decision that the U23 manager Thierry Henry will simply have to live with as the Olympics are not considered an international tournament by FIFA, and so it is up to the club’s discretion whether they allow their players to attend the tournament or not.

This quirk to the competition has meant that Henry has been met with a wave of teams refusing to allow their players to join up with the national team, such as but not limited to, Paris Saint-Germain, Lille OSC, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

GFFN | Nick Hartland