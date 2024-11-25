‘Bundesliga interest in England is growing’ – Harry Kane

In September the DFL announced an agreement to a long-term partnership with marketing firm Relevant Sports to help grow the Bundesliga in the Americas, and now Harry Kane believes that interest in the Bundesliga in England is also growing.

Shown on Sky Sports in the UK, the broadcaster can show up to four games per week across their channels, or five games should three teams play on a Sunday. Granted, although four or five games can be shown per week, not all are broadcasted.

German teams performing well in Europe also attracts attention from English fans. Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League campaign last season, Bayern Munich’s monopoly or even Eintracht Frankfurt winning the 2021/22 Europa League against Rangers. Eyes on the German football appear to be increasing.

Speaking on the Bundesliga in Monday’s press conference ahead of their Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, Kane said: “The league is getting better and better, also when you look at how the teams are doing in Europe. There are a lot of good teams in there. The top teams try to play in an active way with possession. It’s impressive. Interest in the Bundesliga in England is growing.”

GGFN | Daniel Pinder