Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic gets ejected for ugly shove on Bucks’ AJ Green

The Chicago Bulls welcomed the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks to United Center on Friday night for an interdivisional matchup against one of the top teams in the East. Milwaukee ended up walking away with a relatively comfortable win over Chicago, taking home the 113-97 victory, but that didn’t stop things from getting chippy throughout the night.

One moment, in particular, stood out among the rest. Early in the fourth quarter, Nikola Vucevic had Bobby Portis on him in the post. He went for a bucket but missed, proceeding to complain to the refs that he thought he got fouled. Then, when AJ Green drove to the rim on the other end, he pushed him to the ground mid-air.

Vucevic ended up receiving a Flagrant 2 for the action, getting himself ejected from the game. It was a pretty ugly shove.

Vucevic finished the game with 17 points, nine rebounds, and three assists while shooting 8-of-18 from the field and 1-of-3 from beyond the three-point arc.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire