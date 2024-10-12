Bukayo Saka withdraws from England squad as Arsenal face anxious injury wait

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad to play Finland on Sunday.

The Gunners star was forced off during the 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley on Thursday night with what interim manager Lee Carsley described as a leg injury.

Saka will now return to Arsenal’s London Colney training base for further assessment, with Mikel Arteta’s side back in Premier League action away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones will also not travel to Helsinki due to personal reasons.

Jones was a late addition to the England squad ahead of the Greece game but was an unused substitute.

Harry Kane was one of 22 players who trained on Saturday, increasing hopes that the captain will be fit after missing Thursday's game.

Kane could not overcome a knock picked up playing for Bayern Munich in time to feature and his absence prompted interim boss Lee Carsley to deploy an eyebrow-raising formation which had Jude Bellingham playing a 'false 9' in front of Phil Foden, Saka, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

It backfired as Greece won 2-1 to take control of League B Group 2, leaving England no room for any more slip-ups if they want to win the group and return to League A automatically.

Additional reporting from PA