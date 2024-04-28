Bukayo Saka makes 'perfect' title claim as he insists Arsenal won't collapse again

Arsenal’s narrow north London derby win over Tottenham proves they have “learned their lessons” from last year’s title collapse, according to Bukayo Saka,.

The England winger scored one and set up another as the Gunners beat Spurs 3-2 on Sunday, despite a scrappy second period seeing them nearly surrender a three-goal lead.

Manchester City’s trip to Nottingham Forest kicked off shortly after the derby and Saka admitted he and the other Arsenal players would be tuning in with the knowledge that any slip-up could swing the title race one way or another.

When asked on Sky Sports if Arsenal need to be “perfect” for the rest of the run-in, Saka responded: “Yeah.”

And on his plan for Man City’s match with Forest, he remarked: “Shower, get on the bus, put the game on and hope for the best!

“City are an amazing team but they’re not perfect, no one’s perfect, they can drop points. We just need to do our jobs and see where it leads us.

“There’s not much room for error. We’ve got experience now, we’ve learned our lessons from last year. We’re ready for the last three games.

“We showed that today, maybe last season that could have ended in a draw but today we showed that we have the experience now and we can come here and get three points when the stakes are high and it’s a massive game. Delighted.”

Saka insisted he was not overly concerned that Spurs managed to fight back from three down via Cristian Romero’s goal from David Raya’s error and a late Heung-min Son penalty.

“The last 20 minutes weren’t nice but it was worth it,” he said.

“We know it’s a big derby, they don’t want to lose 3-0 at home so once they got one the crowd was up, they were up and the momentum shifted their way but I’m proud of all the boys, we fought to the end.

“We just needed to be calm, everything was quite frantic. We showed level heads at the end.

“We know what it means to the fans and to us, we’re delighted. It means everything, we know it’s a massive win and we’ve got three [games] to go. We’ll give it everything and see where it leads us.”