Buffalo visits St. Louis after Tuch's hat trick

Buffalo Sabres (13-19-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (17-16-4, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the St. Louis Blues after Alex Tuch's hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Sabres' 6-2 win.

St. Louis has a 7-8-1 record at home and a 17-16-4 record overall. The Blues have a 15-2-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Buffalo is 13-19-4 overall and 6-9-1 in road games. The Sabres have a -12 scoring differential, with 109 total goals scored and 121 allowed.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Sabres won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 15 goals and 16 assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 17 goals and 10 assists for the Sabres. Tuch has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press