Buffalo Sabres rookie Zach Benson scores first goal on highlight-reel, between-the-legs shot

The Buffalo Sabres have a decision to make soon on Zach Benson’s future for this season.

The forward might have helped his cause by scoring his first NHL goal on Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. And the way he scored it was impressive.

Benson, 18, took a pass and skated toward the front of the Capitals net. But instead of trying a backhand, he pulled the puck and his stick between his skates, then roofed a shot into the net. The move fooled veteran goalie Darcy Kuemper and gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead at 16:04 of the first period.

ZACH BENSON! 😮‍💨



This might just be the best first NHL goal you're ever going to see. pic.twitter.com/9Nh6vmuGTM — NHL (@NHL) November 23, 2023

Benson, the 13th overall pick of the 2023 draft, played his ninth game on Wednesday night and had four assists through his first eight games.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, if he plays a 10th game, the Sabres would burn the first year of his three-year, entry-level contract. If they send him back to his Winnipeg Ice junior hockey team, the Sabres could slide the start of his contract to next year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sabres' Zach Benson scores first NHL goal with highlight-reel move