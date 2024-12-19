Buffalo hosts Olson and Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (5-7) at Buffalo Bulls (9-0)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces Buffalo after Anna Olson scored 21 points in Vermont's 68-63 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Bulls are 6-0 on their home court. Buffalo scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 24.9 points per game.

The Catamounts are 1-3 in road games. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East with 26.3 rebounds per game led by Bella Vito averaging 5.7.

Buffalo scores 78.2 points, 19.8 more per game than the 58.4 Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 36.2% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chellia Watson is shooting 45.2% and averaging 19.3 points for the Bulls.

Catherine Gilwee is averaging 6.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Catamounts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

