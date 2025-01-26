Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship game today: Kickoff time, how to watch and more

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship this Sunday. (Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

It's official: The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in the AFC Championship this Sunday. To no one's surprise, the Chiefs made it to the last stop before Super Bowl LIX after defeating the Houston Texans 23-14. The Buffalo Bills reached their Conference Championship after a close game against the Ravens where they came out on top 27-25. The odds for this Sunday's AFC Championship game favor the Chiefs over the Bills.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch this weekend's Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Championship game and where to find live game-day updates.

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, and more

What channel is the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on?

The Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game is this Sunday, Jan. 26 airing live at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game is also available to stream on Paramount+ through their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in both their Essential plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You can also watch CBS on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

Complete NFL Conference Championship schedule:

All times Eastern

Sunday, January 26

NFC Championship: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m. (FOX)

AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

